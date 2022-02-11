Stats rundown: 3 numbers to know from the Mavericks victory over the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-105. Luka Doncic continued his absolutely dominant ways of late with a career high 51 points.

The rest of the Mavericks did a good enough job complimenting Luka after they traded away Kristaps Porzingis.(who was out anyway)

Here are the stats to know.

51: Points for Luka Doncic

Luka was already playing incredibly well and tonight was a culmination. He made jumpers, as he was 7-14 from three. He got to the free throw line 14 times and he finished at the rim. What an incredible performance from an incredible player.

2: Number of blocks for Dwight Powell

With Porzingis traded the Mavericks are in need of more rim protection. Powell has always been a wild vertical athlete, but that has not translated to rim protection. He is not suddenly going to turn into Rudy Gobert, but a subtle increase in blocked shots would be welcome.

0: Number of turnovers by the entire bench

The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie should help the bench create better looks. Until he gets here, the Mavericks bench is lacking in production. They only combined for 19 points, but they balanced that modest production by taking care of the ball and not making mistakes.

Overall this game feels like an afterthought given the rest of today, but it will count the same in the win column as any other game.

