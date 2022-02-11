MMB Lounge: A New Day in Dallas

Hello friends - I had gotten out of the habit of actually making these, so you all can talk about whatever you want Dallas basketball related (you kind of do that anywhere but multiple people have asked in comments). If you want a new one or it locks out, find a way to reach me, email being best, and I’ll make a new post/thread.

With Kristaps Porzingis off to Washington, the team is now mainly led by Luka Doncic, with Jalen Brunson bringing up the views rearview.

What’s next for these Mavericks? Will they be able to keep the torrid winning pace of the last few weeks. Incorporating the new guys will be of importance down the final 25 game stretch post All-Star break.

What else is worth discussing? Which playoff opponent are we most interested in seeing? Which players do you want or expect to raise their games? Enjoy the thread.