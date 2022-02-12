Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

WHAT: Game two of a two game series against the Clippers

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: We’ve had a day to come down from the high of Luka Doncic’s 51 point performance against the Clippers, but they are seeing as the Mavericks are playing the Clippers again we might be in for another special performance. Luka seems to like playing the Clippers after all.

Today was a somewhat newsworthy day, with the introduction of both Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, but they didn’t have any ground breaking moments. Bertans did talk about being excited about the food in Dallas, so that’s funny.

Norm Powell is out and despite a rough shooting night, he marched to the line for the Clippers Thursday night, shooting 10 free throws. The Mavericks will likely have to go small again, with Marquese Chriss missing the game with knee soreness.

Looking forward to this one, see y’all after the game!