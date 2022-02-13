Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks ugly loss to the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 99-97. This game was mired by poor play and too much complaining. The Mavericks got another high volume scoring game from Luka Doncic but Luka ran out of magic and couldn’t bail the Mavericks out one last time as he missed a heave at the buzzer.

Here are the stats to know.

4: Points the bench scored

Woof. In 56 minutes of play the bench mob scored four points. They simply have to do better. Hopefully the reinforcements of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans help.

45: Points Luka Doncic scored

This was not the most efficient game Luka has had as he took 33 shots to get to his 45 points but the raw production of 96 points in two games is still incredibly impressive and a Mavericks record. He also chipped in 15 rebounds and 8 assists. He is just in a fantastic groove right now.

7: Combined points, rebounds and assists Dorian Finney-Smith had in 39 minutes

Finney-Smith is a fantastic role player and it is awesome that he got paid. But a player on a big contract simply has to produce more.

Overall this was an ugly game where Luka did not get enough support from his teammates. He also allowed himself to be baited into a technical arguing with Terrance Mann that he simply has to avoid. Mann is beneath Luka and any altercation they get in is playing into Mann’s hands.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.