Mavericks odds: How to bet on tonight’s game in Miami

Tonight is an exciting night for Dallas Mavericks fans. It’s the debut for their newly-acquired Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie. How will they fit next to Luka Doncic? How will they help the offense? Will they hurt the defense?

We won’t get solidified answers to those questions tonight. These things take time. But we will get our first look.

Let’s take a look at the gambling slate for tonight’s big game.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 12:00 p.m. CT, February 15.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +4 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +150

The Miami Heat have established themselves as one of the league’s top teams. They’re currently 37-20 and hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won five straight games and now have Luka Doncic and Co. coming to South Beach.

Miami has a sensational home record at 19-6. Is that because of the fans? The atmosphere? Possibly the nightlife for opposing teams? Hard to say, but regardless, they win almost all of their games at home.

Dallas will be ushering in a slightly new generation of Mavs basketball. They’ve played two games since trading Kristaps Porzingis, and Luka has gone scorched earth in both games, playing with a lightness we haven’t seen in a long time. Now, they’ll be adding the two pieces they got in return for KP: Bertans and Dinwiddie.

There’s reason to be concerned about a team adding two new players. Chemistry doesn’t just show up magically. It has to be developed. Plus, one of the Mavs’ breakout players, Reggie Bullock, is doubtful for tonight’s game.

On the other hand, the Mavs still have the best player that will touch the floor for either team.

Advice: Bet on the Mavs to cover the spread. They might not win, but this should be a close battle for all 48 minutes.

Over/Under

208.5 (-110)

With the two new additions, things might look clunky at times tonight for the Mavs on offense. But even so, the two guys they’ve added aren’t lacking talent on that end. With Luka playing out of his mind, and the Mavs’ adding more talent on offense, they shouldn’t have any problems scoring the ball tonight.

The defensive end of the court is where I have more concerns for Dallas. They lost their primary rim protector in KP and are now adding two guys that aren’t exactly Scottie Pippen level defenders.

Advice: The over is too tempting not to take tonight. Go for it, and cheer for lots of buckets.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Cavs: +400

This is the most fun bet of the evening. Yes, there’s reason to believe the Mavs might not come away with a victory, but if you think they can, then you might as well pair them with an awesome Cleveland team to increase the payout.

The Cavs are playing awesome basketball right now. They’ve won 13 of their last 17 games and have two All-Stars after big man Jarrett Allen was recently selected to participate in the game as an injury replacement.

Tonight, they square up with the Atlanta Hawks, a team that has started to slide. The Hawks have lost four of their last five games and will be without John Collins yet again. The Cavs are a matchup nightmare for Trae Young and Co., and this is a game they should be able to take care of business in.

Advice: This is worth a sprinkle. The payout is too nice to skip.