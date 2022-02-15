Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat

WHAT: First road game in some time

WHERE: American Airline Arena, Miami, Florida

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks head back on the road after a very long homestand. Unfortunately, they play the Miami Heat who are extraordinarily good at basketball. They’re number one in the East and a whopping 17 games over .500. They’ve also lost just six times at home all season.

Can the Mavericks give them their seventh loss at home? We have the preview here, to help answer that question, as well as our betting thoughts on this contest. Additionally, there’s a preview of what to expect from Spencer Dinwiddie. Lastly here are some thoughts on Davis Bertans.

We’re almost to All-Star break, which those of us here at Mavs Moneyball are very much looking forward to. Luka Doncic will be the lone Dallas participant in the weekend, so everyone else will get a nice, long rest.

Go Mavs.