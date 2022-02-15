Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks victory over the Heat

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat 107-99. The Mavericks struggled to prevent the Heat from getting to the rim early but Maxi Kleber and the Mavericks defense locked things down late.

Here are the stats to know.

40: Number of points the Heat scored in the second half

Some of this was assuredly shooting luck as the Heat made only one three in the second half. But the Mavericks also prevented them from getting good looks. There has been a lot of chatter about whether the Mavericks improved defense is the result of shooting luck or legitimate improvements. The truth has always been both.

12: Number of points Davis Bertans scored in 13 minutes

It is too early for a victory lap from the Bertans fans but he looked decisive and effective in his first game with the Mavericks. He provided important incredibly high volume shooting (seven three point attempts in 13 minutes!!!) while being content with limited minutes. One game samples mean very little, but this was a positive start.

5: Number of blocks for Maxi Kleber

Kleber can be a frustrating player to watch as his confidence does not always match his talent. Tonight he matched up with one of the best big men in the NBA and more than held his own.

This was a fantastic second half performance overall and helps to makeup for the losses to the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

