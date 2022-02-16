SBN Reacts: Where do you stand on the future of the Mavericks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Here it is. Here’s the question that’s lingered over every Dallas Mavericks conversation I’ve had the past several days.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

It took me several days to grasp that the Mavericks were conceding defeat in the Kristaps Porzingis trade and getting out ahead of things before Kristaps Porzingis gets injured again. While we all hope he won’t, he’s a player prone to injury because he stresses the limits of the human body.

As a result of this move, I am unsure how to feel about the future. Luka Doncic exists, but the concession of taking a step backwards is not one that injects a superstar with confidence. Then again, the last several off seasons were also examples of missed opportunities, so maybe Doncic isn’t as frustrated with the team or management as he is the concept of not advancing far enough in the quest for a title.

Tell us what you think and join SBN Reacts!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.