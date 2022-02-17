Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

Who: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

What: Final game before the all star break

Where: Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

When: 7:00 pm CST

How to watch: Bally Sports Southwest

The story: The Mavericks are coming off of a fantastic win against the Miami Heat but losing tonight would completely negate that win. The Pelicans made a trade for CJ McCollum that should make them better, but thus far they are 1-3 in the four games he has played.

The Pelicans universe revolves around Zion Williamson, but unfortunately for the Pelicans he has gotten big enough that everything else may revolve around him soon. Reports are that he may soon undergo another foot surgery.

The Mavericks made a trade to get rid of their own injury riddled big man. The early returns were positive. Davis Bertans looked like a shooter with size who understands that his role is to shoot early and often when he is in the game. Spencer Dinwiddie did nothing spectacular, but was effective being a connector between Luka Doncic and shooters.

The Mavericks need to take care of business to go into the all star break winners of 18 of their last 25.

Let’s go Mavs!