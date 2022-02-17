Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the Pelicans

Coming off of arguably the best road win of the season, the Mavs face off against a sneakily explosive New Orleans Pelican team. The addition of CJ McCollum has provided their offense with an instant boost while Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas continue to put up counting stats. Can the Mavericks defense contain the Pelican attack?

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -2.5(-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -135

The Mavs had absolutely nothing for Bam Adebayo in their last game. Maxi Kleber had to play the game of his life to stabilize the game and deter Miami at the rim. Dwight Powell has been more active in rotations but once a team gets position down low he offers little resistance. Enter Jonas Valanciunas. The Pelicans have gone all-in on offense and have a 3 headed monster capable of putting up points against just about anyone. The Mavs defense is undoubtedly better but struggles in certain matchups. This will probably be one of them. Brandon Ingram has given us trouble in previous matchups. CJ McCollum has been on fire since his trade from Portland. It’s going to take a team effort to get a W before the all-star break. Bullock, Bertans, and Dorian Finney-Smith will have to hit their shots if we want to keep up with New Orlean’s big 3.

ADVICE: Stay away.

Over/Under

213 -110

ADVICE: Take the Over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs/Heat ML +156

ADVICE: The Hornets are in a tailspin and have to worry about Miami’s stout defense. Advantage Heat.