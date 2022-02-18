SBN Reacts: Dallas Mavericks fans believe the future is bright

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Earlier this week, we asked what Dallas fans thought about the team’s future now that Kristaps Porzingis is no longer with the team. You answered the call in an emphatic manner.

84% is definitive! I expected many of our hopeful fanbase to respond about the future with hope, but not to this level. Though our feelings might not mean much for the on court product, this kind of response echoes feelings discussed between media friends who cover the Mavericks. People were ready for the experiment to be over and the new start takes away the existential dread that a potential Porzingis injury cast over everything.

Nationally, fans answered some questions about All Star weekend as well as how they ranked teams for the rest of the year.

That Dallas is actually a step lower than their current five seed says to me many fans think Dallas will eventually take a step back. I’m not so sure about that.

Meanwhile, Wizards fans seemed ready to move on from both Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans and have some hope about moving forward.

They also gave the trade for Porzingis excellent grades.

Considering how both Bertans and Dinwiddie added to the two Dallas wins and Porzingis has yet to play for Washington, I have a sneaky feeling these grades might end up looking very silly, though I can understand the positivity.

