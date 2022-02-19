“Name That Tune” with Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic

Am I suggesting you stop reading this post and watch a 10 minute video of Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic playing “Name that tune”? Yes I am. Please do, then report back.

Before @luka7doncic at All-Star, please enjoy 10 minutes of Luka and Bobi playing Name That Tune



You’re welcome. @chime | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tcaVVP4DtC — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 18, 2022

I told you that was worth your time. Some observations:

1. It’s very funny how Luka seems barely awake but Bobi is completely hyped up. I picture them like this all the time, with Bobi a morning person and Luka a grump. I’m a morning person and I know I’m very annoying to people who aren’t, like my wife. It’s a miracle she hasn’t killed me over the last 16 years when she’s drinking coffee and glaring at me while I’m singing a song about our dog at 7:00 am. If I’m ever murdered before breakfast, you know who did it.

2. They aren’t very good at this game. In most cases they only get it after the chorus is sung. A notable exception is the very first song, “We Are the Champions” by Queen. Bobi is no Freddie Mercury, but Luka gets this one pretty quick.

3. Probably the best example of them being awful at this is when the song is Katy Perry’s “Firework”. Luka doesn’t try to sing it. He just says “Katy Perry.” Then after a while he says “Firework.”

4. Honorable mention worst performance goes to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” Luka sits silently for around 20 seconds, then hums a few notes, sits silently for another 10 seconds, then says “Poker Face.”

5. For the song “Country Roads, Take Me Home” by John Denver, Luka says he loves the Slovenian version, but has never heard it in English. The only English words he’s able to sing are West Virginia, which leads Bobi to say “the West Virginia song.”

This reminds me of in college when my wife and I were first dating and she asked me if I knew “the Wichita song.” I had no idea what she was talking about. It turned out she meant “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, where the word Wichita is said once in the third and final verse. I told her the fact that one word was what she latched on to meant she was a psycho. Again, if I’m murdered, you know who did it. Especially if she reads this post.

Side note: Our own Iztok Franko informs us that the Slovenian version of this song is very popular. You learn something new every day.

6. Bobi says “I Want it That Way” by the Backstreet Boys is one of Luka’s favorite songs, and he may be telling the truth because Luka does get it pretty fast. This now enters my top three references to this song, joining these two:

7. Luka calls Lynrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” a “Texas song.” This is a song about Alabama written and performed by a band from Florida, and yet somehow Luka’s not totally wrong. It is a Texas song.

8. I’m shocked how badly it goes with “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. One of the more recent songs on the list and they can’t get it. Luka guesses “the horse something. Bad horse riding. Riding on a horse.”

9. Quick hits on other songs:

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson - Bobi Moonwalks but we don’t get to see his feet.

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond - Luka calls it that song the Mavs always play.

“Dancing Queen” by Abba - Bobi says “this is from Mamma Mia.”

“Wonderwall” by Oasis- Bobi calls it “Wonderful World” and “Wonder World.”

10. And finally, they are both awful singers. Just dreadful. And Luka is also a terrible whistler. But that’s ok. The Mavs have a good history with awful singers.