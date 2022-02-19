Luka Doncic doesn’t think Dirk Nowitzki is funny

Luka Doncic has a good relationship with Dirk Nowitzki. In his All-Star Game press conference, Doncic opened up a little about the time he spends with the Dallas Mavericks’ legend.

Doncic mentioned that when the two spend time together, he’s never bored. However, Nowitzki’s jokes could use some work.

“It’s great,” Doncic said of his relationship with Nowitzki. “When you can spend time with Dirk, it’s amazing. It’s just a great time. You’re never bored. He always has jokes. His jokes are – he thinks they’re funny, but they’re really not. Some of them he can make, but – no, I’m just kidding. It’s just a great time spending with him.”

Doncic, now a three-time All-Star, said it all with a huge smile on his face. Even still, Doncic could be in for a ribbing from Nowitzki when he hears that his young protégé thinks that he isn’t funny.

You can watch Doncic’s entire press conference HERE.