Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas can compete with the very best on any given night and also lose to the dregs of the league on any given night. It’s why the fan base lives and dies with each individual game. On a Monday, the team can look like the version of this team we’ve all envisioned and have clamored for. By Wednesday night, we want everyone but Luka shipped off to Chinese Basketball league. It’s frustrating but it keeps us on our toes because we can never get too comfortable. We literally don’t know what we’re going to see every time we tune in to watch our favorite team hit the court.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -12(-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -850

Can you honestly say you trust the Mavericks to not screw this up? Seriously. The Magic looked like the Harlem Globetrotters against us simply by playing harder. It was evident the team would have rather been anywhere else in the world than playing a game of basketball against the Orlando Magic. There is a myriad of reasons why the Mavs should cover with ease but none strong enough to convince me to lay double-digit points with them. Chernobyl is less radioactive than this line.

ADVICE: Stay away. If you feel the need to bet the Mavs, don’t. Instead, call 1-800-GAMBLER and seek help.

Over/Under

206 -110

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ADVICE: I’d take the over but I wouldn’t feel good about it.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs -850

ADVICE: Nothing to see here. The Moneyline is entirely too high even if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t play.