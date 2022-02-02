GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: Hopefully rebounding after a bad loss

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks fell on the road in Orlando on Sunday and have had two days to lick their wounds and consider why they have had such a terrible crunch time offense. We know the answer there, it’s that the shot making isn’t there for the players taking the shots. Alas, these are the players we have so there’s not much to do other than trust the process.

It will be worth seeing how the Mavericks respond against a Thunder team that plays Dallas very well. They’re smaller than Orlando though, so perhaps the Dallas bigs won’t have as tough of a time rebounding the ball like they did Sunday.

A bounce back win would be very nice. It’s the mid point in the week. We’re all a little tired. There’s an ice storm. Schools are closed. Let’s have something fun happen. Go Mavs.