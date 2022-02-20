Game Thread: 2022 NBA All-Star Game

WHO: NBA Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars

WHAT: 71st NBA All-Star Game

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks will be coming off the bench in his third all-star game, mostly thanks to a slow start to the season. It’s almost as if he took that personally, because he’s been averaging 35.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game since the starters were announced.

Maybe this will motivate Luka to be more aggressive on the court in the all-star game. His effort level in the previous three times he participated (the Rising Stars game in 2019, and his two previous all-star games in 2020 and 2021) wasn’t exactly intense. So far, Luka has looked happy to just be in the game and content to dish out passes to his all-star teammates.

Is this the year that changes? Hopefully so. All-star games don’t matter and are just for fun, but it would be nice for Luka to put on a show at least for half a quarter tonight. Especially since the entire NBA world is watching.