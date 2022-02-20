Michael Jordan Hugs Luka Doncic at the NBA All-Star Game

The All-Star game is a celebration of the NBA and as this year is the league’s 75th Anniversary, they pulled out all the stops to get as many of the league’s 75 best players together in one place.

One player that was noticeably missing from the early day festivities was none other than perhaps it’s greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. However, he seemed to arrive at the arena just before halftime and surprised a number of people, including legend Jerry West.

Another player he surprised? Luka Doncic.

He sneaks up from behind Doncic and gives him a hug, then shares a genuine handshake and smile along with some words.

It’s pretty remarkable to see the hypercompetitive Jordan so joyful. His Last Dance documentary gave us some insight into his wild competitiveness but joy was not a regular feature of that time. He’s a figure that represents sheer force of will resulting in triumph. So seeing him HUG Luka Doncic, one of his Brand Jordan players, is really fun to see.

Michael Jordan has a history of loving Dallas Maverick superstars, as he once said that Dirk Nowitzki was one of the few players who would’ve done well in his era. Current Michael Jordan might be the best free agent the Mavericks have ever signed, but that’s a discussion for another day.

For now, let’s all lean in and enjoy this celebration of basketball, of past and future legends getting together to celebrate all they’ve build over three quarters of a century.