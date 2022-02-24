Dallas Mavericks sign Moses Wright to two-way deal

First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Moses Wright to a two-way contract. He will join Theo Pinson as the Mavericks second two-way player.

Wright, who has spent this season with G-league affiliate Agua Caliente Clippers, is a 6’8 226-pound forward. In 17 G-league games he averaged 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in almost 31 minutes per game. He played four seasons at Georgia Tech, where he was a three year starter.

These moves are generally inconsequential in most instances, especially with the Mavericks entering the home stretch of a playoff race. But it’s important to note how much the Mavericks had to rely on both two-way players and others signed to 10-day contracts earlier in the year. Pinson has appeared in 16 games this season, and has made a special impact from the bench. While it’s unlikely Wright makes much of an impact on the floor this season, it’s always possible a move like this becomes important further down the road.