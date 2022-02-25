Mavericks odds: How to bet the first game after All-Star break

Prior to the All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks had won six of their last seven games. Tonight, they’ll be back in action against the Utah Jazz, their likely first-round playoff opponient.

How should you bet the game?

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 11:00 a.m. CT, February 25.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Mavs +195

The most important player in tonight’s game is Luka Doncic, and he’s playing at arguably the highest level of his career. So far in the month of February, he’s averaging 36.3 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from deep to go along with 10.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. That’s... uh... phenomenal.

And you know what? That’s all I need to know before betting on tonight’s game. You can’t give Luka Doncic 5.5 points to work with and not bet on him to cover. If you need more convincing, the Utah Jazz are thin on perimeter defenders, and the Mavs have the personnel to pull Rudy Gobert away from the rim.

Advice: I think the Mavs can win tonight, but let’s save the moneyline for later. Go ahead and bet comfortably on Dallas to cover the spread tonight in Utah.

Over/Under

216.5 (-110)

The Utah Jazz have the number one offensive rating in the league, and a top-10 defense to go with it. The Mavs’ defense has been good, but Reggie Bullock is questionable tonight, and he’s one of the main guys who would be tasked with containing Donovan Mitchell.

Advice: In the first game back after the All-Star break, it’s hard to predict how rusty each team will be on both sides of the ball, so I’m going to stay away. But if you feel inclined to bet on the over/under, take the over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Lakers: +440

For some reaosn, the Mavs are heavy underdogs tonight in Utah, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t win. Their moneyline should probably be somewhere around the +120 mark, but currently, they’re at +195. That’s too tempting to not throw in a parlay.

If you pair the Mavs with the Lakers to both win outright, you get absurd +440 odds. All you need is Luka Doncic to will the Mavs past the Jazz, and LeBron James to pull the Lakers past the Clippers on the Lakers home floor.

Advice: The odds are too tasty to stay away. Sprinkle a little on this two-team moneyline parlay.