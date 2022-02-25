Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

WHAT: Basketball after the break!

WHERE: Vivent Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: We’re back! After many, many days away from actual basketball, Dallas is back playing the Utah Jazz in Utah. Everyone should get used to playing Utah, because over the next 23 games, including this one, these two teams play 3 times. That 8.7% of remaining games.

Oh and it might be pretty important for playoff seeding, these three games. Dallas is 1.5 games up on Denver and trailing the Jazz by 1.5 games. One win or loss moves the needle significantly.

Our Slack channel is at odds as to whether the Jazz are a team the Mavericks can beat. On the one hand, the Jazz have the best pick and roll defense in the league. On the other hand, we have Luka Doncic and they don’t.

Go Mavs.