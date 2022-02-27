Mavericks odds: How to bet the Sunday evening showdown in San Francisco

The Dallas Mavericks came out of the All-Star break with a tough loss in Utah. Tonight, they face another tough challenge as they look to bounce back against Steph Curry and Co. at Chase Center.

How should you bet the game? Here’s a look at tonight’s odds with some advice to go along with them.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 12:30 p.m. CT, February 27.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +125

The last time the Mavs and Warriors played, it wasn’t exactly a tight contest. The Dubs came away with a 130-92 victory. While that’s not a great sign for what’s to come tonight, it doesn’t scare me too much. That game was weird and felt like a one-off.

Tonight, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson, and the Mavs will be looking to avenge their loss on Friday night in Utah.

The moneyline odds are a little too close to even for me to like them, but the spread is interesting. This one will be on ESPN in prime time and feels like it should be close until the end.

Advice: Leave the moneyline alone (for now) and take the Mavs to cover the spread.

Over/Under

219 (-110)

The Warriors defense without Draymond Green isn’t the frightening juggernaut it normally is when the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate is playing, but they’re still a connected unit who knows what they’re doing.

I’m tempted to go with the under here, but it feels like this one will simply come down to whether or not the teams are hot from the perimeter, which isn’t something I like to bet on.

Advice: Stay away.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Nuggets: +189

If you think the Mavs can pull off the upset in San Francisco, you might as well pair them with the Denver Nuggets tonight. It’s really simple: Do you think the Portland frontcourt consisting of Drew Eubanks and Justise Winslow will be able to contain Nikola Jokic? Nah...

Advice: This one’s easy. Have some fun and sprinkle a little on this moneyline parlay.