GAME THREAD: Dallas at Golden State

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Trying to shake off the funk

WHERE: Golden State’s arena, San Francisco CA

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: If pre game warm ups are any indication, Luka Doncic and the fellas have come to play at Golden State. There’s not much to report here, the Warriors are down a few key players whereas the Mavericks need to see if their key players can hit the occasional shot. A second straight loss out of the All Star break would be bad, even if it would be understandable, given that it’s a road opponent who is also one of the best teams in the division.

I predict a big Luka Doncic night, if only because he hit a half court shot before the game and his dad is in attendance. What do those two things have to do with winning? No idea. Just a feeling. A vibe.

Go Mavs. Have fun. Early games rule.