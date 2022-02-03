Luka Doncic named 2022 NBA All-Star Game reserve

Luka Doncic is an NBA All-Star for the third consecutive season. TNT announced his selection to the All-Star Game during its Inside the NBA broadcast Thursday night.

NBA head coaches in each conference are responsible for selecting All-Star reserves. The previous two seasons, Doncic was an All-Star starter, as voted by fans, players, and members of the media.

As a reserve, Doncic enters a draft pool of 14 reserve players—seven from each conference. The two All-Star team captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, will fill out the remaining All-Star Team rosters from this pool of players.

The All-Star Draft will take place on February 10 and will air on TNT

This season, Doncic is averaging 26 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 37 games. He has shooting averages of 44.5 percent overall, 31.2 percent on three-pointers, and 73.8 percent on free throws.

Over his last 10 games, he is averaging 29.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, nine assists, and 1.4 steals. He’s also shooting 46.2 percent on field goals, 34.1 percent from deep, and 76.7 percent from the line.

He also has seven triple-doubles this season, with five of them coming in his last 13 games.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. TNT coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. CT.