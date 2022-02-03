SBN Reacts: Great Trade Expectations

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The results of the Tuesday post are in and to no one’s surprise, Dallas fans want the Mavericks to be buyers at the deadline.

Now, whether the Mavericks actually DO anything is impossible to guess. Two ugly losses against two of the worst teams in the league should prompt some sense of introspection, but missing both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis results in a downstream effect that’s been quite tangible in terms of results.

The Mavericks aren’t as good as they were in early to mid January but they also aren’t near as bad as they looked Sunday night and Wednesday night. Good thing they play the Philadelphia 76ers and MVP candidate Joel Embiid Friday night.

Around the league, fan impressions of the trade deadline are very interesting.

The Lakers might need a trade deadline splash, but they are incredibly hamstrung in what they can offer. They have a 2027 first round pick, but past that... do they have any players another NBA team might want that the Lakers would actually part with? The Sixers being on here isn’t a shock, Ben Simmons not playing is a clear result of that. The Kings are a bit of a surprise, but they have a good deal of talent that just doesn’t seem to work together.

Speaking of Ben Simmons, at this point fans think the 76ers should move him at the deadline and just move on.

A growing subset of Dallas fans would love to get Simmons on this team but Dallas doesn’t seem to have the assets to make anything happen without a third team.

Then there’s this list of players that fans think will be traded.

There’s a lot of chatter around the league from media that Jeremi Grant doesn’t have interest in going anywhere where he isn’t a number one option. He fits so many teams, but doesn’t seem to want that role. That there are two Pacers on this list is interesting, but I have a hard time seeing where either Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis. CJ McCollum makes a huge amount of money, so trading for him for any team seems very difficult.

This strikes me as a deadline where not much will happen, but that might just be me not having the creative trade mind. There are a lot of players making a lot of money on the market though, so we’ll see what happens next week! The deadline is just seven days away.

