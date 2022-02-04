Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s home game against Joel Embiid and Co.

After blowing out two bad teams in back-to-back games, the Dallas Mavericks lost back-to-back close games against two more bad teams in embarrassing fashion. Deja vu, right?

Now, the Mavs are set to play MVP-favorite Joel Embiid. Here’s a look at the gambling slate.

All odds are courtesy of Draftkings sportsbook and are current as of 12:30 p.m. CT, February 4.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -2 (-105)

Moneyline: Mavs -125

These odds have me confused. The Mavericks have lost back-to-back games against scrub teams. They won’t have Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., or Sterling Brown. The Sixers, on the other hand, have won 15 of their last 20 games and have Joel Embiid on their team, who is playing like a Monstar from Space Jam. He’s bigger, stronger, and more skilled than seemingly everyone.

Who will be tasked with guarding the likely MVP? Gee... I don’t know... the 6-foot-10 on a good day Dwight Powell? Maybe Maxi Kleber? Do you feel good about those potential matchups? I don’t.

I can’t in good conscience advise anyone to bet on the Mavs tonight. Embiid is simply too good. I hope I’m wrong, and Luka Doncic wills the Mavs to a surprising victory.

Advice: This is a major stay away. You don’t want to have money going against Joel Embiid right now.

Over/Under

210.5 (-110)

I’m not going to get too analytical here. The Mavericks’ defense hasn’t been as good lately as it was advertised a few weeks ago. Joel Embiid should score whenever he wants. The other guys should get lots of open looks.

For Dallas, Luka has been incredible lately and I’m not going to bet against him scoring.

Advice: I like the over, but it’s understandable to stay away from this one as well.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Rockets: +467

I’ve already mentioned that I don’t think the Mavs will win tonight, but if you disagree, you might as well throw them in a parlay with the Rockets. That’s right... the Houston Rockets!

Tonight, the Rockets play a depleted San Antonio Spurs squad. Jakob Poeltl is out. Dejounte Murray might be joining him on the sidelines.

This isn’t to say the Rockets are good (they’re not), but the Spurs aren’t exactly world-beaters.

Advice: Don’t go heavy here, but it’s a fun parlay to sprinkle a little bit on.