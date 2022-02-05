Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-98

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 at the AAC in Dallas Friday night. The game started late and was delayed by almost an hour early in the first quarter by a faulty rim. That might have gone in the Mavericks’ favor, however, as the Sixers looked like they were well on their way to a blowout before the pause.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 33 points and picked up another triple-double (more on that later). Reggie Bullock, who’s been on a tear lately, scored 20 points. Joel Embiid led the Sixers in scoring with 27 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds.

Here are three numbers from the game:

2: The number of dunks by Luka Doncic

Luka actually threw down two dunks during this game. That’s twice as many as he had all year, bringing his total number of dunks to three. Luka’s game isn’t exactly vertical, but he’s looking a little more athletic lately. Maybe there’s something to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon’s report that Luka has lost 15 pounds since the start of the season.

8: The number of times Luka has scored 30+ points, 15+ assists, and 10+ rebounds since 2019-20

Luka absolutely fills up the stat sheet, and this number is one of the best examples of how special he is. Luka has put up that 30/15/10 stat line eight times in the last three season. The rest of the NBA combined has only done it five times. Luka is special.

8: The number of points scored by the Mavericks’ bench

The Mavericks were already missing Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Then Maxi Kleber was announced as out. So the Mavericks were playing with an incredibly thin roster, and Bullock was forced into the starting lineup. It’s no surprise the bench lacked a scoring punch, but it’s pretty incredible that the Mavericks were able to win easily with such a decimated roster. Frank Ntilikina led all bench scorers with four points. It helped that the Mavericks starters scored 99 points.

