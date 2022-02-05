Luka Doncic’s two dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers

Prior to last night’s game, Luka Doncic had just one dunk in the 37 games he’d played in the 2021-2022 season.

Then last night, something wild happened. In the course of playing against one of the better defensive teams and against one of the best defensive guards in the league in Matisse Thybulle, Luka Doncic did this.

Luka Doncic with the crossover and the two-handed dunk pic.twitter.com/VsIUfZNoZh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 5, 2022

It was early in the third, just as Dallas started making their comeback against the 76ers. It was rather unexpected despite the angle he had. Doncic’s just not had this kind of explosion this season.

Then, late in the quarter with the Mavericks building a lead against Philadephia, he crossed up Danny Green and drove to the rim and dunked on Andre Drummond’s head.

LUKA DONCIC JUST EXPLODED TO THE RIM pic.twitter.com/30NWmmV0pi — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2022

I like to think of it as payback to Green for forcing all of us to listen to his dumb podcast several off seasons ago when we all hoped he’d be a Maverick. And the dunk on Drummond amuses me as so many Dallas fans have wanted him here for years and he’s largely an empty stats All Star. The Luka to Porzingis dunk in Mexico City in 2019-20 season was also on Drummond’s head.

I mean look at this angle!

you a bad man Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/swruZak2My — House Mavericks (@HouseMavericks) February 5, 2022

Dunking is awesome. Luka should try it more often.

