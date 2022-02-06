Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

After a rough start to the season that put that status of every player not named Trae Young in question, the Hawks are playing much better and have managed to salvage their season. Their only two losses in their past 10 games have come against Toronto Raptors, who despite their mediocre record, pose problems for certain teams with their length and athleticism. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are back on the never-ending roller coaster. Within the span of a week, they managed to lose to both the Magic and Thunder in disappointing fashion and shut down the Sixer’s offense in a wildly entertaining win. Which version of the Mavs is going to show up tonight? Well, that’s the million-dollar question.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 10:30 AM CT, February 6th

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs -2 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -130

Betting on the Mavericks is one of the more precarious things you can do nowadays. That and investing in NFTs. The Mavericks game-to-game variance is frustrating but not at all surprising. When you have a team of role players, those role players will see their performance oscillate between two extremes. That’s why they're considered role players. What separates stars from role players is the ability to play at or near your peak on a consistent basis. The Hawks, despite all of their preseason hype, are built similarly to the Mavs. Trae Young is a star and everyone else is, well, not. The Atlanta support system has played well as of late but they could easily lay an egg in tonight’s matchup. Tonight, you are betting on a team’s role players showing up and providing the star with the help they need to pull out a win.

Advice: The Mavs are living and dying with Reggie Bullock’s ability to hit outside shots. That’s not something I’m willing to bet my hard-earned money on at the moment. I’d stay away.

Over/Under

221.5 -110

The Mav’s under has hit more often than not this year. It feels odd to say but I trust the defense’s ability to keep this total within range.

Advice: Take the Under

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs/Bulls +262

Advice: There are some inflated lines in today’s slate. The Bulls look like the underdog with the best chance to win their game outright.