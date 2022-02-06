GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

WHAT: Following up one good win with another

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Hawks blew the doors off the Dallas Mavericks on opening night, 113-87. Much has changed for the two teams since then, with the Mavericks finally finding their groove and pushing well past .500. The Hawks have recently found a spark but are somehow just 25-27, with only 30 games to go in the regular season.

As Iztok Franko noted after the win over the 76ers, Luka Doncic has averaged a 30 point triple double over his last 10 games. So while I’m tempted to ask how the Mavericks slow down the very good Hawks pick and roll attack, the question perhaps should be what can Atlanta do to slow down Doncic.

These games tend to be fun and this one has a delightful bonus of being an early evening game. We’ll have our usual content in the post game. Go Mavs.