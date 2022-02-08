Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the lowly Pistons

NBA Twitter is going crazy over a couple of big moves made today by Western Conference teams, but there’s still actual basketball to be played tonight. The tanking Detroit Pistons are coming to town tonight. Let’s run through some odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 1:30 p.m. CT, February 8.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Mavs -675

Let’s start off by eliminating the moneyline from our list of possible bets. Those odds are too absurd to bet in any circumstance. The payout is minimal even if you bet big, and who knows, it’s the NBA on a Tuesday night in February. Anything could happen.

The spread, however, is enticing.

Detroit is a miserable team and they have a tendency to get blown out in losses. The Mavs feel like they’re hitting their stride (sort of).

This feels like the type of game the Mavs will take care of business in. Plus, Cade Cunningham is questionable.

Advice: I feel good about the spread tonight. The Mavs should win big.

Over/Under

212.5 (-105 for the over, -115 for the under)

If you feel confident in either the over or under tonight, God bless you. This is an absolute crapshoot.

The Mavs’ offense has been trending upward lately, and the Pistons are bad, so you should take the over, right? Or wait... since the Pistons are bad, should you take the under? Will they be able to generate offense?

Advice: Stay away. Otherwise, close your eyes and hope you get lucky.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Wolves: -179

These aren’t as good of odds as I normally look for in a two-team moneyline parlay, but it’s worth a shot tonight.

Barring something weird, the Mavs should win tonight. Boom. Easy.

The Wolves won the lottery and get to play the Sacramento Kings tonight, less than 12 hours after the Kings traded their best player, Tyrese Haliburton, to the Indiana Pacers. Sacramento is a mess. They won’t win tonight.

Advice: This is worth at least a unit or two. The payout isn’t great, but you should walk away with more money than you entered with.