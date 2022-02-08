GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

WHAT: Playing an Eastern Conference cellar dweller, but with good young players

WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks pulled off a win against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in a oddly officiated game (that’s the nice way to put it). They’re looking to win three in a row, a nice turnaround after dropping two games against the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder. Hopefully those losses are fresh on their mind, illustrating that in the NBA, you can lose to any team on any night.

In the last four games, Luka Doncic has averaged 31.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 11.8 assists. Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable, so we may not get to see a Luka vs. Cade matchup that would be a lot of fun. The Mavericks get Maxi Kleber back, though.

It’s a Tuesday night game against a team with a bad record, two days before the trade deadline, so it’s easy to gloss over this game. But Detroit has some fun players and there’s always the chance Luka does something ridiculous. Go Mavs!