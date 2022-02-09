Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks blowout of the Detroit Pistons, 116-86

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Detroit Pistons Tuesday in Dallas, winning 116-86. It’s the Mavericks’ third win in a row. They’re 3-1 on their current homestand, with two more games left in Dallas before the next road game.

The game was back and forth a bit at the beginning of the first quarter, but by the start of the second quarter, Dallas was up by ten points. They never looked back after that, leading the rest of the way. At one point the Dallas lead stretched to 37 points.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 33 points and 11 assists. He missed out on another triple-double, only collecting seven rebounds. Trey Burke scored 18 points off the bench.

Hamidou Diallo led the Pistons with 18 points. Jerami Grant, the subject of several trade rumors lately, scored 15 points.

Here are three numbers from the game:

100: Dorian Finney-Smith hit his 100th 3-pointer of the season

Finney-Smith went on a tear in the middle of the season. He’s been on a slight slump the last week, but tonight went 2-3 from deep and scored 11 points. The two threes he hit tonight put him at 101 3-pointers made this season. His career high is 119, set last year in only 60 games. If he stays healthy, he’s almost certain to pass that mark.

26: The Mavericks’ second chance points

Dallas absolutely dominated Detroit in second chance points, outscoring them 26-1. It’s a little odd, because the Pistons grabbed 13 offensive rebounds to the Mavericks’ six. But they just couldn’t convert on those opportunities. Dallas did, though, and it’s part of the reason they crushed Detroit.

32: The number of times Luka has had 30+ points and 10+ assists in his career

Luka stuffs the stat sheet almost every night, and a lot of times that comes with a ton of points. Luka has scored at least 30 points and dished out 10 assists 32 times, tying him with Oscar Robertson for most in NBA history prior to turning 23 years old. He’ll have a chance to break Robertson’s record. Luka turns 23 on February 28th. He’s put up 30-10 in five of his last six games.

