Taking a look at the Dallas Mavericks’ futures odds

Let’s take a quick break from looking at single-game odds for the Dallas Mavericks and dive into some big-picture futures odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of March 1, 2022.

Mavs to make the playoffs

Odds: -10000

In today’s NBA, securing a top-6 seed in your respective conference is crucial. It’s the only way to guarantee a playoff berth since the 7-10 seeds have to compete in the play-in tournament.

As it sits right now, the Mavs and Nuggets have the same record, holding the 5th and 6th seeds, respectively. The Wolves are lurking behind them in the 7th seed — 3.5 games away.

There’s no way the Mavs won’t make the playoffs, right? Right. But still, -10000 odds aren’t odds you should bet on.

Mavs to win the Southwest Division

Odds: +1200

Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Mavericks were fairly heavy favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies to win the Southwest Division. Now, with only 21 games remaining in the season, the Mavs are six games behind the Grizzlies, and Ja Morant is playing as well as anyone in the league.

Even if the Mavs close the season on a hot streak, making up six games is going to be nearly impossible.

Mavs to win the Western Conference

Odds: +1800

This is where the odds get interesting. Who knows what will happen during the rest of the season, but the playoffs are more fun to predict. If Luka Doncic can play at an MVP level in the playoffs and the rest of the Mavericks can stay healthy, the Mavs can play with anyone in a seven game series.

Would I pick them to win three straight rounds and make the Finals, though? No. +1800 is tempting but not tempting enough.

Mavs to win the NBA Finals

Odds: +4000

Here we go. This is where we get to have fun. Luka Doncic has proven he plays best when the lights are the brightest and the moment is the biggest. Could this be the season he takes a massive leap forward in terms of team success?

There are better teams in the league than the Mavs — there’s no question about it. But the Mavs at +4000 to win the title despite having arguably the best player in basketball is a little wild. It’s not completely out of the question that the Mavs could be hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the season. At +4000, it’s definitely worth a sprinkle and a prayer.

