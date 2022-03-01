 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Dallas at Los Angeles

Still on the road

By Kirk Henderson
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

WHAT: Building off a huge win over the Warriors

WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

HOW: TNT

THE STORY: The Mavericks are coming off a signature performance against the Warriors Sunday night on ESPN. The Lakers played the Pelicans at home, also on ESPN, and got blown off the floor. Things are dark in Lakerland.

It’s a prime chance to stick a fork in the Lakers. It’s also a bit of a trap game for the Mavericks. They’re not good enough to play down to any opponent, let alone the Lakers led by Lebron James.

Then again, this happened in a game and Jordan was cut the next day:

It’s a late game, so our coverage might not be the best, but we’ll have things up after the game.

