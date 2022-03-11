Mavericks odds: How to bet the get-right game tonight against Houston

After winning 11 of 13 games, the Dallas Mavericks dropped a bad one at home to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. They lost by 30 and were never really in it. Tonight, they look to get back on track against a porous Houston Rockets team. Let’s take a look at some odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 12 p.m. CT, March 11.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Mavs -575

Some important news to consider before looking at whether or not to bet on this game: Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith will both be sidelined tonight.

While that is cause for concern as those players are crucial to what the Mavs do on both offense and defense, I still like the Mavs to win big tonight. They should be motivated after getting embarrassed at home, and let’s face it... the Rockets flat out stink.

Luka Doncic against arguably the worst team in the league? I know what I’m leaning on.

Advice: Throw a unit on the Mavs to cover the spread. They should be dominant from start to finish.

Over/Under

225.5 (-110)

This number is way too high. The Mavs are focused on getting their defense back on track and the offense will be missing two key figures tonight.

Advice: Stay away from this one. The number is too high to bet the over, but Lord knows what will happen in a Mavs-Rockets game in terms of total points.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Wizards: +193

If you want to debate about whether or not the Mavs will cover the spread tonight, that’s totally fine. But there should be no debate about who the winner will be. Dallas needs this win badly.

That means you’re essentially getting +193 odds on the Wizards to beat the Lakers in LA.

Anthony Davis is still out. LeBron James is currently questionable. Kyle Kuzma has been balling for DC. Kristaps Porzingis is slated to be in the lineup tonight. It’s a revenge game for Kuz and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. And most importantly, the Lakers are the biggest clown show in the league.

All things are pointing to a Wizards win tonight.

Advice: This is a great way to involve the Mavs in a plus-odds situation. Have some fun and go for it.