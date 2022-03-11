GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets

WHAT: The Dallas Mavericks getting back on track after suffering a beatdown.

WHERE: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest(if you are one of the chosen few)

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Houston Rockets in a game that is virtually a must win for if the Mavericks are to keep any hope of rising to a top four seed. The Rockets come in at 17 and 49 and this is a game the Mavericks should dominate.

In order to do that dominating the Mavericks will have to shoot better. Maxi Kleber has been in the worst slump of his career over his last five games. He is averaging 4.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over those five games. He is shooting 22.9 percent from the floor, 15.0 percent from three and 28.6 percent from the the free throw line over those games. Kleber is still playing good defense, but he is a much better offensive player than those number indicate and this should be a good game for him to get going.

The Rockets are the perfect opponent for Mavericks fans to watch. This is because they have a stunning athlete in Jalen Green who may one day ascend to stardom, but they have not yet ascended to being a threat. Alperen Sengun is also a lot of fun to watch if you have not seen him play.

This game should be a fun destruction of an overmatched team, and Mavs Moneyball will have more coverage after the game. If you have not done so, consider joining Kirk Henderson and many of your fellow Mavericks fans on the Greenroom app after the game.