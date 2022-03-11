Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Houston Rockets, 113-100

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets 113-100 Friday night at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Mavericks took control of the game early and never let up, making up for their loss against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks in scoring with 30 points to go along with 14 rebounds and six assists. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 and dished out seven assists. Trey Burke chipped in 15 points off the bench in a rare appearance. Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher led the Rockets in scoring, each picking up 17 points.

Here are three numbers from the game:

9: The number of Mavericks who have recorded a 20+ point and 10+ rebound half like Dwight Powell did tonight

Powell had himself a game, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in just the first half. He finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Powell joins Luka Doncic, Michael Finley, Chris Gatling, Boban Marjanovic, Antoine Walker, Shawn Bradley, Kristaps Porzingis, and Dirk Nowitzki (who did it four times) as players who have accomplished that feat. That’s quite a list.

6: The number of offensive rebounds by Powell, more than the entire Rockets team combined

Powell was active all game on the glass, picking up 12 rebounds total and six offensive boards. That was one more than the entire Rockets roster, who only grabbed five for the game. It’s no surprise that the Mavericks got double the second chance points, outscoring the Rockets 16-8.

+5: The margin of Mavericks 3-pointers over the Rockets

The Mavericks shot poorly again Friday night, hitting just under 31% of their 3-pointers. Fortunately the Rockets were even worse, hitting only 20% of their shots from deep. The Mavericks hit 11 3-pointers, while the Rockets only hit six. That’s a difference of 15 points, and Dallas won by 13.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.