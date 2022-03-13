Mavericks Odds: The Mavericks are underdogs against the red hot Celtics

The Boston Celtics are red hot and have been running teams off the floor as of late. Their switch everything defense has suffocated opposing offenses and has fans rethinking the team’s ceiling for this season. Can the Celtics come out of the East? Is Jayson Tatum an MVP candidate? The answer to the first question is…maybe. The teams that sit atop the Eastern Conference standings have critical flaws. The Heat has a team of veterans that can’t seem to stay healthy at the same time. The Bucks haven’t looked like a juggernaut and it's unclear if and when Brook Lopez will return to form. The Sixer's depth is questionable. The team with the highest ceiling is the Brooklyn Nets but we have no idea how that team will gel once Ben Simmons makes his return to the court. If Jayson Tatum continues to play like this, it may be too late for him to enter the MVP conversation, but it could propel Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Outcome odds

Spread: Mavs +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs +240

This line seems high to me. Boston is a public team and fans have been riding them against the spread as of late. Sure, some key rotation players are questionable for the game but I would have guessed this line would be closer to -3.5 or -4. Assuming Luka plays, I think there is a ton of value here.

ADVICE: Take the points. It’s possible the Mavs lose AND cover

Over/Under

212.5 -110

With our amoeba defense and their ability to switch 1 through 5, this game is going to be a rock fight.

Advice: Take the Under.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs/Rockets +903

Advice: With CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out for the Pelicans, the Rockets have a puncher’s chance. Getting 9 to 1 on your money seems like a risk worth taking.