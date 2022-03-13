GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

What: The first game of the Mavericks final tough stretch of the year

Where: TD Garden Arena Boston, Massachusetts

When: 2:30 pm CST

How: ABC

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a win against the Houston Rockets but they are struggling mightily with injuries. Reggie Bullock joins Tim Hardaway Jr and Marquese Chriss as rotations players who will not be active.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson are both battling through injuries themselves but will play. The Celtics have been an absolute defensive juggernaut for about three months now while Jayson Tatum has gone nuclear scoring the ball in March.

The Celtics play an interesting switch heavy defensive scheme while doing everything possible to allow Robert Williams and his incredibly athleticism near the rim to block shots. Both teams are fifth in their respective conferences.

Finney-Smith will be incredibly important as the Mavericks have no one else who can really hope to defend Tatum. Tatum is absolutely massive for a wing. In person it is clear that he is even taller than the 6’8” he is listed at. Combining that size with his shooting, ball handling skills and sheer audacity make for a really difficult cover.

On the other end, Luka Doncic will likely need to do a lot of work from the midrange due to the Celtics defense. He is capable of matching Tatum point for point while contributing more playmaking. Spencer Dinwiddie’s extra ball handling will be crucial against the Celtics swarming defense. This will be the first time the Mavericks have started all three point guards since the Porzingis trade and the results should be interesting.

Luka magic was in full effect in the first meeting between these two teams as Luka hit yet another step back three buzzer beater from the left wing. Hopefully, there will be more magic today. Finally, hopefully Maxi Kleber can get back on track.

Lets go Mavs!