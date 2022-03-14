Luka Doncic’s greatest high fives

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Boston Celtics in a tightly contested game. The most pivotal play in the game revolved around a call made involving Luka Doncic making contact with Marcus Smart’s shooting hand after Smart released a potential game tying three. The play was initially called a foul, but Jason Kidd challenged the call. After review, the officials correctly determined that the play was not a foul as Luka’s contact was the text book definition of “high five contact”.

Luka’s interesting relationship with high fives has been going on for quite a while. During his rookie season, Harrison Barnes made a layup and when Luka went to join the high five parade he was avoided like Bobby Boucher in The Water Boy. Luka made sure that no high five was left behind by high fiving himself. In related news, none of the three players on the court with Luka would remain on the team much longer.

This was not the only time Luka was forced to come to his own rescue. In another instance he attempted fist bump a team employee and was left hanging, requiring him to fist bump himself.

Luka also had a pregame high five routine with JJ Barea early in his career. While, Doncic likely appreciated having someone other than himself to high five, all good things must come to an end. Once Barea retired, Luka Doncic continued the routine without Barea. This put Luka back where he started, high fiving himself.

All of these moments culminated in the high five which resulted in a foul being overturned and ultimately a Mavericks win. It would appear that any high five which resulted in a win would undoubtedly be the pinnacle of Luka’s high fiving career. However, there remains one high five above all Luka high fives. Though this may appear tame at first glance, any chance to high five the legend will always outshine any other high five.