Mavericks odds: How to bet tonight’s Luka-Kevin Durant clash

Tonight, basketball fans get a treat. We get to watch two of the best players in the world go head-to-head as they try to will their teams to victory on national TV. It’s the Luka Doncic-Kevin Durant showdown.

How should you bet it? Let’s take a look at some odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 10:45 CT, March 16.

Outcome odds

Spread: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

The Nets are riding high on a four-game winning streak. The thing is... three of those games were against bad teams (Hornets, Knicks, and Magic) and the other one was a game Kyrie Irving was allowed to play in.

Tonight, the Nets will have their toughest test in a while, going up against Luka Doncic and Co. without Kyrie Irving and (possibly) without Seth Curry.

Advice: I like the Mavs to keep their momentum rolling and bring the Nets back down to Earth. Take the Mavs to cover the spread.

Over/Under

221.5 (-110)

It’s easy to get scared off by the high number here, especially considering the last Mavs game only totaled 187 points. But that last game was an afternoon matchup between arguably the two best defenses in the league. Tonight's game is during primetime and features a Brooklyn Nets squad with one of the greatest offensive players ever and a bottom-third defense.

Advice: I understand the desire to stay away, but the over is worth a unit.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Nuggets: +140

Assuming the Mavs can pull off a victory in Brooklyn, all you need for this two-team moneyline parlay to hit is a Nuggets win in DC.

The Wizards are an absolute disaster and have more incentive to tank for the rest of the season, than push for the play-in spot. The Nuggets, on the other hand, need to be doing all they can to avoid the play-in tournament in the West.

Advice: The Wizards don’t have anyone to contain Nikola Jokic. Getting plus odds here is really nice. Go for it.