GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

Who: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

What: The road trip continues

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

When: 6:30 pm CST

How: BallySports Southwest or NBA TV

The Story: Dallas continues on their trek to play the Atlantic division. After finishing of Boston Sunday afternoon, the Mavericks have had two days to rest or work on some specific items. The Nets, meanwhile, played a game on the road last night against the Magic and Kyrie Irving lost his mind and scored 60 points. Due to some increasing strange COVID vaccine restrictions, Irving cannot play against the Mavericks (he is not vaccinated), but he can and will attend the game as a fan. Sure!

A win against the Nets would be big, even though the Nets are pretty far down in the standings. Why? Well, Kevin Durant is good and a win would give Dallas a lead, even if for an evening, in the race for the fourth seed. Utah, whom they are tied with, does not play tonight.

We’ll have our usual after the game. We didn’t get to as much Celtics stuff as I would’ve liked, but people do have real lives and none of us get paid much, if anything haha.

Go Mavs!