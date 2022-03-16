Stats rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks thrilling win over the Nets

The Dallas Mavericks pulled a rabbit out of a hat tonight in Brooklyn. In the second quarter, Luka Doncic saved the game from being a blowout early. Then, after the Nets went crazy in the third quarter and blew open the lead, Spencer Dinwiddie led the charge in the fourth quarter, lifting the Mavs over the Nets thanks to a buzzer-beater three-ball.

Here are three numbers from the crazy win:

19: Nets offensive rebounds

Right from the jump, it was clear rebounding was going to be an issue for the Mavs. Recent Nets acquisition Andre Drummond was an absolute monster on the glass, abusing Dwight Powell and Co.

Drummond finished the game with 17 rebounds in just over 21 minutes of action. Eight of those rebounds were on the offensive end of the court. That’s absurd and you could feel it.

Thankfully, Luka Doncic was able to take advantage of Drummond when the Mavs had the ball by constantly forcing him into switches, and then promptly scoring on him in a variety of ways.

54: Seconds into the game before Luka Doncic scored his first points

The Mavs were only in this game to begin with because of a stellar first quarter from Luka, making it clear what the Nets were in store for.

On the Mavs’ second possession of the game, Luka came off a screen and went straight downhill, eventually banking in a one-legged floater. It was beautiful. It was pure. It set the tone.

Doncic went on to score 24 points in the first half, keeping the Mavs hopes alive.

15: Spencer Dinwiddie’s fourth quarter points

Yes, it was Luka who kept the Mavs in the game from the start, but ultimately, he needed some help. Spencer Dinwiddie answered that call. In the fourth quarter, Dinwiddie went nuclear, sparking the Mavs’ comeback.

Dinwiddie scored 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 from deep, and 5-of-5 from the line. Without his will to get to the rim in the final period, the Mavs would’ve wilted away.

His spectacular fourth quarter came to a glorious end with a buzzer-beater triple to sink the Nets. We’ll take the wins any way we can get them.

Oh, by the way, this is my formal plea to have Dinwiddie’s official nickname be “Winwiddie.”

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.