GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

WHAT: The road trip continues

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: It’s game four in this road trip and the Mavericks are already 3-0 which is pretty outstanding. They play this early game tonight against the Sixers and as of this writing, Embiid is listed as questionable but I bet he’s playing. Dallas will have another big to throw at the MVP candidate with Marquese Chriss getting his first green light to play in a month.

I’m looking forward to the chess match between Luka Doncic and the Sixer defense as past Matisse Thybulle they don’t have anyone who can slow him down (most teams don’t, to be fair).

I’m delighted at these two early games; it’s the time in the calendar where we’re all tired despite loving basketball. With another game on the docket tomorrow, we’ll have our usual coverage but unless it’s a wild game, I don’t think we’ll have additional pieces. Go Mavs.