Stats Rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks 111-101 loss to the 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks visited the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night, hoping to hold on to some of the dramatic momentum of their last two road victories against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. Instead, the Mavericks hung tough through most of the first three quarters before being chased off the floor in a 111-101 loss to Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Here are three numbers that jumped out from the loss.

24: Points scored by Jalen Brunson

Brunson was locked in early, going on a solo 7-0 run to start the game. He posted 15 points in the first half, on 7-of-8 shooting, and finished the game with 24 points. A team like the Sixers usually is a tough matchup for Brunson, who has trouble with long athletic defenses. But tonight he was assertive and crafty, and for long stretches was the only Maverick making much of an offensive impact.

31.5: Mavericks three point percentage after the first quarter

The Mavericks started the game hot from three, hitting 6-of-13 from three in the first quarter (led 27-26 after one). After that things turned ice cold. The team shot 0-of-6 from deep in the second frame and 6-of-19 (31.5-percent) in the final three quarters.

The Mavericks, especially since the deadline trade, has revolved around Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jalen Brunson working off the dribble as they’re surrounded by shooters spreading the perimeter. When it works, as it has lately, the Mavericks are tough to beat. Tonight, they weren’t hitting at the same clip as the Sixers (16-of-38 from three), and let Philadelphia’s long defense disrupt drives and leave passing lanes messy.

25: Luka Doncic’s field goal percentage

While Doncic nearly finished with a triple double (17 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists) it was a tough offensive night. Luka had six turnovers and shot 25-percent from the floor (5-of-20 field goal, 2-of-10 from three). He looked out of rhythm and bothered, often passing out of drives or falling away from the basket taking tough shots.

Overall the Mavericks were likely due for a game like this on a gauntlet of an Eastern conference road trip. No time to dwell — they face the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night to wrap up the road trip.

