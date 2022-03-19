Mavericks odds: The Mavs are underdogs tonight in Charlotte

The Mavericks lost a tough one last night in Philly. Luka Doncic was cold. It was the fourth straight road game for Dallas. The stars just didn’t align. It is what it is.

Now, just 24 hours later, they have to face LaMelo Ball and Co. in Charlotte to close out their five-game road trip. Can they get back on track?

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -105

Spencer Dinwiddie will get the night off tonight. It’s the second leg of a back-to-back for the Mavs and Dinwiddie is still in his ACL-recovery mode. On the flip side, Reggie Bullock is back tonight after missing a few games due to personal reasons.

I’m going to keep this one simple: I love the Mavs moneyline tonight. Coming off a loss, getting Reggie back, and most importantly, playing a Charlotte Hornets team that looks lost when they play quality opponents. I’ll take Luka.

Advice: The Mavs moneyline is my favorite bet of the day. Go for it.

Over/Under

223 (-110)

The Hornets have a top-10 offense and a bottom-10 defense. Need I say more?

Advice: Take the over. It’ll be raining buckets.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Lakers: +329

The Lakers are coming off an improbable win from last night. Russell Westbrook made his best play of the season at the end of regulation to send the game to OT where the Lakers took care of business. I hate betting on the Lakers, because they’re, in general, a clown show. But coming off last night’s win, I’m guessing they’ll have some extra pep in their step.

Plus, they’ll be in D.C. playing the lowly Wizards who aren’t exactly world beaters.

Advice: I can’t in good faith recommend anyone bet anything heavy on the 2022 Lakers, but the odds are pretty tasty here, so if you’re feeling confident, it’s worth a sprinkle.