GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

WHAT: Starting a new winning streak

WHERE: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest or NBAtv

THE STORY: There’s no rest this time of year (well, unless you’re Spencer Dinwiddie, who’s getting a night off) as our Dallas Mavericks are back on the court tonight. This time, they’re playing the Charlotte Hornets.

If you missed the preview, the short of it is the Hornets play fast while the Mavericks play real slow. Hopefully, the Mavericks can find the spark they were missing last night, but with Dinwiddie out we might be seeing a team similar to the pre-trade Mavericks. As Reggie Bullock is also out, Jason Kidd will have to dip deeper into the bench tonight and I’d expect Josh Green to have a much larger role than he’s had in recent games. That probably means Trey Burke as well.

See y’all after the game. Go Mavs.