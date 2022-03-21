3 things to brain bounce as the Mavs face the Wolves

The Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves at a crucial point in the season. Each team is vying for their playoff fate. For Dallas, having lost two in a row for the first time since February, the game means more than it should. Meanwhile, Minnesota is knocking on the door to avoid the play-in (why is it still a thing, Adam Silver?)

With a lot at stake, here’s what to look for tonight:

KAT does it

Karl Anthony Towns might not be the greatest shooting big man of all time, but he sure thinks he is. KAT scores in the efficient two and three zones at a nice clip. Given that he’s one of the Wolves’ two best players, he’ll draw a lot of attention from the Mavs’ defense. Who draws the assignment will vary based on the situation.

Maxi Kleber got the start against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday as Spencer Dinwiddie sat. Dinwiddie is not on the injury report, as of this writing, so Dwight Powell will likely get the start. Can Powell contain an All-Star? Ehh…

Dorian Finney-Smith will again be the most important defender in the game. He’s guarded KAT before and will likely match up with him again. Given how well the Wolves are playing, it could be a long night with lots of assignments for Doe-Doe.

ANT Man

What can you say about Anthony Edwards? A lot! Dude is 20 years old and easily one of the most exciting players in the league. Don’t sleep on him. That said, DFS or Reggie Bullock will draw this assignment. Can either slow Edwards down? Yes. It’s possible. It won’t be easy.

Ant is averaging 21.1 points per game. On top of that, he’s notching 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Oh, and his shooting percentages are through the roof. Him and Towns are have fueled the Wolves all seasons and have led them on a hot streak.

Yes, they’re good

Minnesota started the season 4-9. Since then, they have the fifth best record in the league at 38-21. They’re currently a game an a half back of the Mavs. That said, Dallas is still favored to cover the spread, according to DraftKings. The Mavs are -3.5 to cover the spread and have a -155 moneyline.

If you’re a betting person, you know what that means. If you’re not, you know that the Wolves are no joke. You could also be two of the same people. The Wolves have one of the best offenses in the league and their defense is nothing to frown at. As of March 18, the Wolves are one of the best teams in the league over the last 15 games.

How to watch

7:30 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Southwest, NBA TV, 97.1 The Eagle (radio), and Zona MX 99.1 (Spanish radio)

