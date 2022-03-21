GAME THREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

WHO: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

WHAT: Dallas trying to avoid its first three game losing streak since early December.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: It says a lot about the current state of the Western Conference that the Mavericks have played their best basketball of the season for about two months and barely have anything to show for it in the standings. In fact, right now, they’re more in danger of falling below their current place as the fifth seed, than rising past it.

The Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10. Unfortunately these very Timberwolves are 9-1, now only a game and a half behind Dallas and tied with Denver, who is also 6-4 in its last 10. The Mavericks haven’t done anything wrong, lost two games in a row for the first time in a month, and now are going to have to scratch and claw to avoid the play in tournament. The perpetual torture that is the Western Conference continues.

Despite the fact that the last time these two teams met, the G-League Mavericks embarrassed a Timberwolves team that was playing both Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell, don’t overlook Minnesota now. The Wolves are the hottest team in the NBA and Towns recently dropped a 60 point game. Dallas has to win this game. It should be exciting.