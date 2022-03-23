GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

WHO: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

WHAT: Avoiding a trap game loss

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Luka Doncic is getting a rest for the first time in forever and the Mavericks will look to avoid a lapse in focus against the Houston Rockets. I’m unclear what to write about here, if I’m honest, because this is a game even the non-Luka Mavericks should handle with ease because the Rockets don’t have any incentive to win.

And yet the Rockets just beat the pants off the Wizards and have a number of players I am very concerned about going nuts. They have no one on the injury report. Christian Wood is one player who I think could give Dallas real trouble if he gets things going. KPJ is another one.

Then again, this happened 3 days ago:

Kevin Porter Jr. airballed a three, limped as if he was hurt, then asked for a lob pass (didn't get it), didn't run back in transition, and then looked at Stephen Silas and asked out of the game. — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) March 20, 2022

Let’s hope the Mavs take care of business. Go Mavs.